Just For Laughs
CTV Morning Live wants to send you to the Just For Laughs Festival, presented by Bell, in collaboration with Loto-Quebec!
We're giving away a trip for two to Montreal to see Ken Jeong and Jeff Dunham July 26 and 27 with a hotel stay and round-trip travel on VIA Rail!
E-mail pickme@ctv.ca to enter.
You can buy tickets to Just For Laughs at hahaha.com
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on July 16, 2018 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 20, 2018. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,250.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules available at ctvottawamorning.ca.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)