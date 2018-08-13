The Australian singer-songwriter led John Butler Trio is coming to the National Arts Centre November 24 and CTV Morning Live wants you to be there!

E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the live performance.

The John Butler Trio is returning to North America for a 20-date fall tour in support of their upcoming studio album Home, due out September 28!

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ca

Contest runs Monday, August 13 at 6 a.m. to Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m.