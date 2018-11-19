CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a pair of Beat The Box Office tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the NAC on Friday, April 12th 2019. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale at www.ticketmaster.ca this Friday, November 23rd at 10:00am