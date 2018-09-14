Get on the Guest List with Ottawa’s New Country 94!

James Barker Band is coming to The Carp Fair on September 22nd and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets!

To enter the draw, email in to pickme@ctv.ca. We're giving away a pair of tickets every day Monday-to-Friday!

For more information, visit carpfair.ca

Contest runs Monday, September 17 at 6 a.m. to Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m.