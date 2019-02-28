CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a 4-pack of 100 level tickets to see The Harlem Globetrotters at the Canadian Tire Centre on March 31!

We also have 1 GRAND PRIZE package to giveaway which includes a 4-pack of 100 level tickets and 4 Magic Passes to a 30 min interactive event pre show.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – it's the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages.

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday March 4th and closes at 6:00pm E.T. on March 8th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $132 CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.