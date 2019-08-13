Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of wristband passports to the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival August 29th – September 2nd at Parc de le Baie.
Plus one lucky person will win a grand prize consisting of 2 wristband passports, a VIP dinner in the Aero Club Terrace and Nickelback premium seats.
Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win.
For more information, head to montgolfieresgatineau.com
