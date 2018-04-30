The legendary Fleetwood Mac is coming back to Ottawa with a new look!

With more than 100 million records worldwide, the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Now, you can see Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn play together in Canada for the first time November 3 at Canadian Tire Centre!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at www.canadiantirecentre.com or www.ticketmaster.ca

