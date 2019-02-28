CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Magic performance this March at the Canadian Tire Centre!

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic comes skating into Ottawa. Be charmed by a cast of over 50 of Disney’s unforgettable characters, with the Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the irresistible Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses.

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

For tickets, head to https://www.ticketmaster.ca

-------------------------