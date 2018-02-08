CTV Morning Live has your chance win a 4-pack of tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Dare To Dream Thursday March 1 to Sunday March 4 at Canadian Tire Centre!

Disney’s Moana voyages onto the ice for the first time and brings courage and adventure to hometowns across North America. Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza featuring Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella with other beloved Disney characters to help tell these extraordinary tales.

To enter, e-mail pickme@ctv.ca. We're giving away a 4-pack every day from Monday to Friday for two weeks!

For details and tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca or www.canadiantirecentre.com

Contest runs Monday, February 12 at 6 a.m. to Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m..