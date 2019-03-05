CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of BTBO tickets to the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith “Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone” concert at the Canadian Tire Centre on September 22!

With multiple JUNO Awards and a plethora of CCMA Awards to each of their credits, Dean Brody and Dallas Smith remain two of the most celebrated artists in Canadian Country Music. Joining the duo on tour will be special guests Chad Brownlee, with Jimmie Allen, and MacKenzie Porter.

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.ca

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Wednesday, March 8 and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday, March 8. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200 CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.