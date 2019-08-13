Pure Country 94 is presenting David Lee Murphy at Carp Fair on September 28, and CTV Morning Live wants to send you there!

We have five pairs of tickets to see the country performer up for grabs.

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 12, 2019 and closes on August 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $80.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.