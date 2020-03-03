CTV Morning Live wants to send you to see the Final Draw at the Tim Horton’s Brier!
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:37AM EST
The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is coming to the Leon's Centre!
February 29th - March 8th 2020 cheer on your hereos right here in Kingston.
You and a friend could be up close to the action for the Final Draw on March 8th!
For event info, and to purchase single draw tickets - go to curling.ca/tickets
