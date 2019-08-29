CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a win a pair of tickets to see Meghan Patrick and Madeline Merlo perform at the Carp Fair on September 27th!

This is a concert event is a fundraiser supporting the Ottawa Hospital’s Breast Health and Cancer Care.

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on September 3, 2019 and closes on September 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $80.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.