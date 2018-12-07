CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Corey Hart at the Canadian Tire Centre on June 12th, 2019!

The Canadian recording star has announced the details of his first major arena tour across Canada since 1986.

Produced by Live Nation, The Never Surrender Tour kicks off in St. Johns, NL on May 31 (Corey’s Birthday) and will follow the May 3, 2019 release of Hart’s new record Dreaming Time Again.

Tickets are on sale at www.livenation.com

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest runs Monday, December 10 at 6 a.m. until Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m..