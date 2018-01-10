From January 29 to February 7, 2018, CTV Morning Live is inviting you to participate in our Viva Vegas Tacky Wedding Contest!



You and your sweetheart could tie the knot in a completely crazy Vegas-style wedding at the Casino du Lac-Leamy!



This prize package includes:

• “Nuptials” ceremony in the Wedding Chapel

• Dinner reception for you and ten guests

• A one-night stay at the Hilton Lac-Leamy

• A three-night “honeymoon” trip to Las Vegas! (hotel and travel included)

• And so much more!



This prize package is worth $10,000!



To participate, come back to this page starting on January 29 to fill out the entry form.



Two finalist couples will compete February 9 LIVE during CTV Morning Live to determine the winning couple who will have their Nuptials ceremony on Saturday, February 17, 2018!



Make sure you’ll be available that day, and start preparing your guest list! Good luck!