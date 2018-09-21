The one and only CHER is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour, and we want to send you to her show April 24 at Canadian Tire Centre!

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winning icon will be singing her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28!

To enter, tune in to CTV Morning Live all this week for the CHER Song of the Day. Email the name of the song to pickme@ctv.ca to get your name into the draw. We're giving away a pair of tickets every day Monday to Friday!

To buy tickets, head to ticketmaster.ca

Contest runs Monday, September, 24 at 6 a.m. to Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m.