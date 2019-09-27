CTV Morning Live wants to send you to see Céline Dion on her Courage World Tour October 16 at Canadian Tire Centre!

We're giving away FIVE pairs of tickets! Here's how:

From Monday to Friday, we'll be playing la "Celine Dion Chanson du Jour." Email the name of the chanson to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to gagner!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on September 30, 2019 and closes on October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $150.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.