Want to see your favorite athletes crowned as national Champions at the 2018 Canadian Track & Field Championships?

Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic stars - including Andre De Grasse, Alysha Newman and more - descend on the nation’s capital from July 3 – July 8 at Ottawa’s Terry Fox Athletic Facility.

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Canada’s top Olympic and Paralympic stars showcase their talents and compete for a national title. We're giving away a 4-pack every day Monday to Friday!

Tickets start as low as $20 per day for take-in events from July 5 – July 8 and children 12 years of age and under enter for free.

For complete event details and to purchase tickets, visit www.athletics.ca/ottawa2018

Contest runs Monday, May 28 at 6 a.m. to Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m.