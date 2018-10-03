CAA Travel
Wouldn’t You Rather be on a Beach?
Let CAA Travel Take You There!
Escape the impending snow this winter and plan a trip down south. Imagine white sand between your toes as you’re relaxing on a Caribbean beach, or a refreshing wave washing over as you’re snorkelling off the coast of Mexico. With so many destinations to choose, the hardest part of planning is where to next?
Save on your next winter getaway with CAA Travel!
|
Get up to $1500 in Resort Credit in Mexico & Jamaica*
|
Get up to $1500 in Resort Credit in Mexico & Jamaica*
Offer Available for a Limited Time
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)