CAA Travel and Insight Vacations invite you to discover Spain on the “Highlights of Spain” 9 day fully guided vacation! True to its name, this escorted journey showcases the best that Spain has to offer: the Alhambra, the modernist architecture of Barcelona, Madrid’s Prado Museum, the Andalucian capital of Seville, Cordoba’s Mezquita.

Included in the prize package is: Round trip economy air fare for two from Ottawa, a 9-day fully guided vacation for 2 adults, meals as per itinerary, Sightseeing as per itinerary, a professional Travel Director, Travel on a luxury air conditioned motor coach, Twin-bedded room with private facilities, and all hotel service charges and local taxes.

Enter todays promo code below for your chance to win and good luck!

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest

Prize Details:

What’s Included:

• 9-day fully guided vacation for 2 adults

• Meals as per itinerary

• Sightseeing as per itinerary

• A professional Travel Director

• Travel on a luxury air conditioned motor coach

• Twin-bedded room with private facilities

• All hotel service charges and local taxes

Validity: Must be redeemed and travelled by 29-Sept-2019, departure date subject to availability

View itinerary online: https://www.insightvacations.com/ca/trips/highlights-of-spain-summer-2019

What’s Not Included:

Not included in this package are passport/visa fees where applicable, travel insurance, return transportation to your home airport, beverages, meals not detailed in the itinerary, tips to the travel director, driver or local guides, excess baggage fees, pre and post trip hotel accommodations (if required), optional excursions and personal expenses. Please refer to the 2019 Insight Vacations brochure for information on airport transfers in destination and any additional information you may require.

You will require a valid passport. It is your responsibility to ensure you have the necessary travel documents. This prize is non-refundable, non-transferable and has no cash value. Trip space is subject to availability at time of booking. **Some other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.**