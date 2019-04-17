CTV Morning Live and Ottawa’s New Country 94 want you to win Boots & Hearts VIP passes! It’s one of Canadas BIGGEST country music festivals and we want to send you and a friend to experience it all in VIP style.

Your VIP full festival pass will include:

front of stage viewing at the main stage

private premium entrance

complimentary luxury services (cellphone charging, massage lounge, beauty bar)

much more!

For more information and tickets, visit bootsandhearts.com

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday April 22nd and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday April 26th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1400 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.