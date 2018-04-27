Win a pair of Beat The Box Office tickets to see the legendary band Fleetwood Mac on November 3 at the Canadian Tire Centre!

With more than 100 million records worldwide, the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

More info at www.fleetwoodmac.com.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 4 at www.canadiantirecentre.com or www.ticketmaster.ca.

Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 30 and closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018.