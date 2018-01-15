CTV is giving you the chance to win a pair off beat the box office tickets to see Bon Jovi at the Canadian Tire Centre on May 7th .

Global rock icons and newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, presented by Live Nation. The run will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14 and conclude May 14 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23. Tickets available through www.ticketmaster.ca.

