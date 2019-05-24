An Adventure Getaway to The Adirondack Coast
Adventure Getaway
CTV Ottawa has your chance to win an Adventure Getaway to The Adirondack Coast!
Prize Package Includes:
- A Two-Night Stay at Bluff Point Golf Course and Cottageswith golf and cart rentals for 2 *
- Ausable Chasm- A Classic Tour through of animalistic rock formations and waterfalls.
- The Carriage House Cooking School– a gift card towards cooking classes for 2
- Adirondack Coast Gear– 2 shirts and 2 hats depicting their infamous sea monster, Champ!
To start planning your next getaway, head to: https://www.goadirondack.com/
