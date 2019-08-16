CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria on August 29th in Gatineau!

Alegria is happening under the big top in Gatineau until September 1st.

For more information, head to cirquedusoleil.com/alegria

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2019 and closes on August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $150.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.