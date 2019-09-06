CTV Morning Live wants to send you on an Adironack Coast Ski and Stay Getaway!

The prize package includes:

One night accommodation at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Malone, NY

2 Adult, all-day lift tickets at Titu Mountain – titusmountain.com

2 Junior, all-day lift tickets at Titus Mountain – titusmountain.com

$50 gift card to MO’s Pub and Grill – mospubandgrill.com

Adirondack Coast Gear including: 2 Adirondack Coast shirts and 2 Adirondack Coast hats depicting the silhouette of Champ, their infamous sea monster. Maybe you’ll see him while you’re there!

For more information, head to goadirondack.com

Enter below!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on September 9, 2019 and closes on September 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $800.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.