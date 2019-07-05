CTV Morning Live has your chance to win an Adirondack Coast getaway!

Included in this package:

La Quinta Inn and Suites - 2 night stay at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Plattsburgh, NY – a central location for your stay on the Adirondack Coast (stay based upon availability).

Ausable Chasm - 4 passes for a Classic Tour through the Chasm past the animalistic rock formations and waterfalls.

Fort Ticonderoga – a family pack for 4 to the historic Fort Ticonderoga. See history come to life!

Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill - $50 to Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill, a hometown restaurant and lounge that provides fresh, handcrafted food and live entertainment.

Adirondack Coast Gear – 2 Adirondack Coast shirts and 2 Adirondack Coast hats depicting the silhouette of Champ, the area's infamous sea monster. Maybe you’ll see him while you’re there!

To start planning your next vacation, head to goadirondack.com

Enter below for your chance to win.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am E.T. on Monday July 8th and closes at 12:00pm E.T. on Friday July 12th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $800 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.