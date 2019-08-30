CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a win a pair of tickets to see Aaron Pritchett in Pembroke at Festival Hall September 18th!

This is the second leg of his Out on the Town Tour 2019 and he will be bringing along special guests Kira Isabella and David James!

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on September 3, 2019 and closes on September 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $150.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.