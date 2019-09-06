A Conversation with Michelle Obama
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to A Conversation with Michelle Obama October 11 at Canadian Tire Centre.
PLUS, one lucky winner will win a pair of front row tickets.
Email us at pickme@ctv.ca, telling us what Michelle Obama means to you and how she has inspired you!
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:15 a.m. ET on September 9, 2019 and closes on September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)