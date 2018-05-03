CTV Morning Live is giving you a chance to help get the most out of the 66th Canadian Tulip Festival!

This week we have a grand prize draw for a VIA Tulip Festival Experience! It includes:

overnight accommodation at the Lord Elgin Hotel (Tuesday, May 15)

deluxe transportation via Federal Limousine

2 tickets to Vernissage Tulip (Tuesday, May 15)

$100 gift certificate for Grill 41

We're also giving away a four-pack of passes to the Canadian Tulip Festival Art and Culture Experience at Lansdowne Park every day Monday to Friday!

Email pickme@ctv.ca to enter the draw.

The fesitval runs May 11-21. Tickets are available at www.tulipfestival.ca

Contest runs Monday, May 7 at 6 a.m. to Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m.