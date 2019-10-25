$500 shopping spree at Place d'Orleans
CTV Morning Live wants to send you and a friend on a shopping spree at Place d’Orleans!
You could win a $500 gift card for you and a $500 gift card for a friend to put towards a fabulous Shopping Spree at Place d’Orleans!
For store details, head to placedorleans.com
Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2019 and closes on November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1000.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)