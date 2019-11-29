CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a $500 Shepherd’s Fashions gift card! Shepherd’s Fashions is an Ottawa based women’s designer boutique and online store, offering women modern and wearable looks to suit their body shape, personality and lifestyle.

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30am ET on December 2, 2019 and closes at 10:30am ET on December 6, 2019. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $500.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entrants following the applicable announcement.