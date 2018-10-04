How does a $500 shopping spree sound?

We have your chance to win a $500 gift card for you and a friend for a FABULOUS shopping spree at Place d'Orleans!

To enter, watch CTV Morning Live Tuesday through Friday where we will show you a store at Place d'Orleans. E-mail pickme@ctv.ca with the correct name of the store to enter the draw.

For store info, visit www.placedorleans.com!

Contest runs Tuesday, October 9 at 6 a.m. to Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m..