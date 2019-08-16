2019 Rookie Showcase
CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville September 6th -9th!
Taking place at the CAA Arena, the Rookie Showcase will feature the top prospects of the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadians, and Winnipeg Jets in a 4 game showcase!
For more information head to bellevillesens.com
To enter the draw for tickets, email in to pickme@ctv.ca
Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2019 and closes on August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)