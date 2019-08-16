CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville September 6th -9th!

Taking place at the CAA Arena, the Rookie Showcase will feature the top prospects of the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadians, and Winnipeg Jets in a 4 game showcase!

For more information head to bellevillesens.com

To enter the draw for tickets, email in to pickme@ctv.ca

Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on August 19, 2019 and closes on August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.