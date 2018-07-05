You can win an AMAZING 1000 Islands Getaway for Two from Rockport Cruises Enterprise and TI Helicopters, valued at $1,000!

That's a dollar an island!

This package includes:

A 2-night accommodation for two people in Rockport during September

Two Castle Boat Tours from Rockport Cruises

A helicopter tour for two

A $100 dinner voucher and breakfast for two!

Enter below for your chance to win.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on July 9, 2018 and closes on July 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ottawa, Ontario who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictionsapply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,000. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable draw.