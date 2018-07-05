1000 Islands Getaway
You can win an AMAZING 1000 Islands Getaway for Two from Rockport Cruises Enterprise and TI Helicopters, valued at $1,000!
That's a dollar an island!
This package includes:
- A 2-night accommodation for two people in Rockport during September
- Two Castle Boat Tours from Rockport Cruises
- A helicopter tour for two
- A $100 dinner voucher and breakfast for two!
Enter below for your chance to win.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on July 9, 2018 and closes on July 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ottawa, Ontario who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictionsapply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,000. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable draw.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)