CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a $100 gift card to St-Hubert!

If you’re looking for a fast and affordable option for lunch, try the St-Hubert Lunch & Go menu. Choose from 16 fabulous entrees like rotisserie chicken, a chicken wrap, ribs or salad. All entrees include coleslaw, a bun, and beverage, with your choice of soup or dessert starting at just $14.75.

CTV Morning Live will be sharing a different meal each day Monday-to-Friday. E-mail the name of the dish to pickme@ctv.ca to enter!

Head to www.st-hubert.com for their full menu and list of offers.

Contest runs Monday, January 28 at 6 a.m. to Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m.