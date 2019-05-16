CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a $100 gift card to Cinnaholic at Lansdowne!

Cinnaholic offers award-winning cinnamon rolls like you’ve never tasted before! With over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings, they’re not your typical cinnamon roll dessert shop.

Their Lansdowne location is having its grand opening on May 24th!

To check out their full selection of cinnsational offerings, head to cinnaholic.com

E-mail pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!