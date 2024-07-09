Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Public Services and Procurement Canada launched an investigation in the summer of 2021 into a federal consultant who undertook contract work with eight separate Government of Canada departments and Crown Corporations.
The RCMP says evidence indicated the consultant, "submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling by an estimated $250,000 between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021."
PSPC referred the case to the RCMP, and the RCMP Federal Policing's Sensitive and International Investigations Unit (SII) opened an investigation.
"The RCMP SII opened an investigation after it was determined that the consultant may have been overbilling," the RCMP said in a statement.
"The RCMP obtained statements from prime contractors while examining timesheets to confirm that the consultant had overbilled the Government of Canada on separate contracts."
Clara Elaine Visser, 63, is facing a charge of fraud over $5,000. Visser is scheduled to appear in court at the Ottawa Courthouse on Sept. 6.
"This investigation is a great example of collaboration between the RCMP and PSPC," Supt. Jeremie Landry said in a statement.
"It demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of taxpayers' dollars."
A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos would not say what contracts were involved in the investigation.
"Protecting taxpayer money is crucial to ensure responsible and transparent governance," spokesperson Guillaume Bertrand said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"We continue to take action to reinforce the integrity of our procurement system. Anyone who has taken advantage of our swift COVID response, or anyone who committed fraudulent billings, should face consequences. PSPC continues to work closely with the RCMP and other police forces to ensure that any attempted fraud against the government is properly investigated and prosecuted. We will make all efforts to recover all ill-paid funds."
Public Services and Procurement Canada would not say which departments were involved in the investigation.
With files from CTV News reporter Colton Praill
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
U.S. man charged with luring 10-year-old Ontario child over Fortnite: police
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Toronto
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal to hold public consultations on how to better manage services for homeless
The City of Montreal says it will hold public consultations on how to better integrate services for homeless people with surrounding neighbourhoods.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
-
Whale rescue teams hoping to disentangle right whale in St. Lawrence Estuary
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
Provincial law aimed at speeding up home construction kills appeal of Sudbury retirement residence
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Windsor
-
How hot is too hot? Windsor councillor wants to know if the city can regulate minimum cooling standards
Kieran McKenzie wonders if the city could do more to ensure proper air conditioning in buildings.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
-
40 people try to catch 2 lost sheep near E.C. Row Expressway
A Chatham-Kent animal sanctuary recruited the help of about 40 people to try to catch two sheep near E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.
London
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
CMHA Thames Valley faces $2.6 million deficit, slashes 30 full time jobs
Despite restructuring and reducing staff, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA Thames Valley) says that without increased funding, it will not be able to maintain service levels.
-
Motorcyclist collides with deer in south Bruce
Just after 6:00 a.m., police say that they responded to a call about a serious collision between a motorcycle and a deer.
Kitchener
-
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Student choir from Guelph, Ont. performs with Wilco in Toronto
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
-
Swim advisory issued for Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia
On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
-
'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Calgary
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Edmonton
-
Calls for help spike alongside temperatures
With temperatures sitting above 33 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
-
Alberta tortoise keeper stockpiling weeds for winter feeding: 'They're like pigs'
Tracy Finnegan wishes she had more weeds in her yard. Creeping bellflower, oxeye daisy, plantain, chickweed – all are full of the nutrients her four tortoises (escape artist Fred, socialites Velma and Daphne, and her first, Kokanee) require.
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
Regina
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
Regina man arrested in connection to multiple robberies, forcible confinement
An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon
-
Fire breaks out in Saskatoon basement apartment
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Vancouver
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
Campfire bans coming to B.C. Interior this week
Starting on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned in much of B.C.’s Interior as the province heats up.
-
Fort Nelson First Nation orders remote B.C. site evacuated by boat due to wildfire
The Fort Nelson First Nation in northeast British Columbia has issued a wildfire evacuation order for a remote riverside reserve, telling residents and visitors they must immediately leave by boat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.