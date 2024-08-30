OTTAWA
    • Construction worker struck by vehicle in alleged road rage incident in Brockville, Ont.

    A 60-year-old man is facing charges after a construction worker was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon following an alleged confrontation, according to the Brockville Police Service.

    Police say they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. reporting a construction worker was struck by a vehicle, in the area of Cedar Street.

    Upon investigation police found the driver "was passing through the construction area, at that location, and was disobeying signs and traffic controllers" when one of the workers tried to stop his vehicle. Police say there was a "verbal dispute" between the two, then the "driver fled at a high rate of speed while knocking one of the workers to the ground."

    The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police were able to locate the driver, at around 2:30 p.m.

    He has been charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop after an accident.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

     

     

