Construction worker struck by vehicle in alleged road rage incident in Brockville, Ont.
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after a construction worker was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon following an alleged confrontation, according to the Brockville Police Service.
Police say they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. reporting a construction worker was struck by a vehicle, in the area of Cedar Street.
Upon investigation police found the driver "was passing through the construction area, at that location, and was disobeying signs and traffic controllers" when one of the workers tried to stop his vehicle. Police say there was a "verbal dispute" between the two, then the "driver fled at a high rate of speed while knocking one of the workers to the ground."
The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to locate the driver, at around 2:30 p.m.
He has been charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop after an accident.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
BREAKING Top Brazilian judge orders suspension of X platform in Brazil amid feud with Musk
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by The Associated Press
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Neighbour held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Long awaited report on chaotic clash at Halifax tent encampment released
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
-
Construction on new NSCC campus in downtown Sydney finally complete
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
-
'It's really sad': Will N.B. covered bridge be dismantled?
A covered bridge near Riverview, N.B., looks like it could soon collapse.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman's death in Toronto house fire deemed homicide
A 27-year-old woman's death in a house fire in Dufferin Grove this week has been deemed a homicide, and the person responsible was the man she was in a relationship with who also died from the blaze, Toronto police say.
-
Brampton church youth leader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
-
Police seek information in 2010 murder of Ontario woman
Police are making another appeal for information in the murder of an Ontario woman 14 years after her death.
Montreal
-
Laval high school closed amid possible asbestos risk, students may return in mid-October
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
-
Quebec nurses threaten to stop working overtime as talks continue for new contract
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Windsor
-
Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
-
Windsor-Essex agencies drafting proposals for IPV funding
A group of more than 40 agencies and service providers met Thursday to draft a proposal for accessing some of the $100 million promised by Ontario.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital addresses Canada’s rising ER wait times
If you’ve noticed it has been taking longer to get seen in the emergency room, you’re not alone.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Salt is in the spotlight at this weekend's festival in Goderich
Goderich markets itself as Canada's Prettiest Town, but this weekend they are putting their biggest industry front and centre - salt.
Kitchener
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Ontario investigators vow to solve Sonia Varaschin's 2010 murder
Ontario police vow never to stop searching for the person responsible for the death of Sonia Varaschin.
-
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
Barrie
-
Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of young mother
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after fatal collision in Innisfil
Police have charged a driver in connection with a collision in Innisfil on Thursday evening that claimed the life of one person.
-
Missing girl, 14, not seen in a week as police appeal for help locating her
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
Winnipeg
-
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
-
Winnipeg's homelessness response lacking: survey
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Calgary
-
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
-
Water use sees small drop as city receives reports of fake water restriction inspectors going door-to-door
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
-
All-ages Eastern Slopes Music and Arts Festival set to bring a buzz to Bridgeland Saturday
A new all-ages music festival has its debut Saturday, when the Eastern Slopes Music & Arts Festival takes place at the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association.
Edmonton
-
Returning Jasper evacuees leaning on each other, neighbours in first days
The power of a home-cooked meal has been proven in Jasper, where one woman has spearheaded an initiative to feed hundreds of residents every night.
-
Most photo radar being scrapped in urban locations in Alberta: memo
Photo radar programs in Alberta will adhere to a new set of guidelines before the end of the year.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed in southern Sask. last week
A tornado was confirmed to have touched down earlier this month in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Dogs, man involved in attack that injured woman found by Regina police
Two dogs and one man believed to be involved in a dog attack in Regina that sent a woman to hospital with significant injures have been located by police.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
Saskatoon
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
Saskatoon police vehicle overturned after being struck by civilian car
The Saskatoon Police Service collision analyst unit is investigating a collision that occurred Thursday evening involving a police vehicle.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
Vancouver
-
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
-
Middle-aged man exposed himself to 2 siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan, RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after a middle-aged man allegedly exposed himself to two siblings in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Float plane makes emergency landing off Bowen Island, B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
-
Toxic drugs killed 192 people in B.C. last month, coroner reports
More than six people per day continue to die from using toxic drugs in British Columbia, according to the latest report from the provincial coroner's office.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.