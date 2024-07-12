Construction work to begin on Wellington Street Sunday, here's what you need to know

The City of Ottawa says the resurfacing of Wellington Street between Vimy Place and Kent Street will start on Sunday.

"Construction will involve concrete sidewalk and curb repairs, milling of the existing surfaces, and roadway resurfacing. Daytime work will focus on the concrete work and be limited to medians, crosswalks, or parking lanes. Road resurfacing will be completed at night," the city said in a news release on Friday.

The city says the construction work will result in increased noise in the area and traffic disruptions.

To minimize traffic interruptions, the city says, Wellington Street will remain open during construction work, as "one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times."

OC Transpo routes, pedestrian and cyclist access will not be affected.

Special events planned in the city also will not be affected by the work, the city notes.

The renewal of the street is expected to be completed by November.