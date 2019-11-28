From cycling bridges, to sewage tunnels to renewing Rideau Street, it has been a busy and expensive few months for the City of Ottawa.

In a memo to the Mayor and city councillors Wednesday, Alain Gonthier with Infrastructure Services, outlined how roughly $1.5 billion is being spent on more than 500 projects.

Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel

The $232 million dollar storage tunnel in the east end has been an ongoing, massive construction project. When commissioned in 2020, it will divert raw sewage away from the Ottawa River after storms. A deep, 6.2 kilometre tunnel is the key part of the project the city says is on time and on budget.

Ottawa Public Library

Gonthier writes there has been “positive momentum” on this project, with several hundred people attending public meetings and helped shape the design of the new building, which will be on the edge of Lebreton Flats. The city plans to begin construction in 2021, with the library opening in 2024.

Strandherd Drive Widening

The city has committed $113 million to widening Strandherd Drive between Maravista and Jockvale Road. Three point three kilometres will go from two lanes to four, adding cycle tracks, and a grade separation at the VIA Rail crossing. The project expected to be completed in 2023.

Kanata South Link

This project is worth $40 million dollars, widening Old Richmond Road and parts of West Hunt Club road. Construction expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.

Montreal Road and North River Road

Both of these roads are benefitting from a $50 million dollar investment, renewing aging water mains and sewers, and widening sidewalks and adding cycling lanes. Major construction projects begin in 2020, with completion expected in 2022.

Campeau Drive Extension

This is a $32 million dollar investment including a four-lane road, segregated bike lanes and a new bridge over the Carp River. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2021.

Harmer Avenue Cycling/Pedestrian Bridge Replacement

The construction here started in 2018 and will be completed at the end of the summer in 2020. In mid- October the contractor successfully installed a new bridge truss across the 417.

Rideau Street Renewal

This has been an ongoing project after the completion of construction of the LRT and the Rideau Street Station. The renewal of Rideau between Sussex and Dalhousie is the third phase of the project and is worth $13.5 million. Construction of this phase will start in spring of 2020, and finish by the end of the year.