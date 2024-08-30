Construction for 'net-zero' home begins just outside of Athens, Ont.

Construction on a new 'net-zero' home has begun just outside of Athens, Ont. by a company called CABN. They build and develop homes that produce just as much energy as they consume through solar power.

Malcolm Carlyle is the soon-to-be homeowner, and appreciates the eco-friendly approach of the company.

"We wanted to find a company that could work with us to be environmentally correct," he said.

In addition to the homes' energy efficiency, they are built much faster than standard homes. Construction for Carlyle's home began earlier this week, and according to CABN, he can move in by Nov. 1.

"They're in kits. They get put up in a matter of days," CEO Jackson Wyatt told CTV News Ottawa. "It's fast, it's sustainable, and it lets you build in really beautiful places."

"We'll go from bare rock to under the roof in just a couple of weeks," Carlyle added.

The company was founded in 2021, and has since developed or has plans to develop 30 different units across North America.

But for Wyatt, developing in the eastern Ontario region connects him to his roots.

"I'm actually originally from Brockville, so I wanted to build this business in the community that I love," he explained. "People around this community love building sustainably."

CABN has four different housing models, ranging in price from $249,000 to $689,000. The smallest model is 540 sq. ft., which the largest at 1,850 sq. ft.

The energy efficiency of the homes saves money for the owners, according to CABN, by lowering the cost of utilities.