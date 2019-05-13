

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A busy Queensway on and off-ramp will be closed to traffic for the next two weeks.

Starting today, the Highway 417 Maitland eastbound on and off ramps will be closed as part of the Queensway Expansion East plan.

The Ministry of Transportation is widening and rehabilitating the Queensway from Maitland to Island Park. The work will add one lane to the highway in each direction, rehabilitate the Merivale Road Bridge and make interchange improvements.