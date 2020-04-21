OTTAWA -- A section of Rideau Street is set to close to vehicle traffic until the end of the year.

The City of Ottawa says starting Sunday, April 26, Rideau Street will be closed between Susses Drive and Dalhousie Street.

The closure is needed as part of the plans to renew Rideau and William Streets following construction of Ottawa’s $2 billion Confederation Line.

The work on Rideau Street includes improved sidewalks, cycling and transit facilities, benches, bicycle parking, pedestrian lighting and more.

Work on William Street, between George and Rideau streets, will start in the fall. The city says that work includes improvements to the “pedestrian experience, with seating, trees, lighting and bicycle parking.”

OC Transpo buses that use Rideau Street will be detoured during the construction work.

Routes 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 114 will serve bus stops on Mackenzie King Bridge.

Routes 6 and 7 will serve bus stops on Daly Avenue at Nicholas street.

Overnight service on Routes N39, N45, N57, N61, N75 and N97 will be available at bus stops on Rideau Street at Dalhousie. Overnight Routes N57, N61 and N75 will also stop on Mackenzie King Bridge.