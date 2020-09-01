OTTAWA -- Culvert and pavement work has begun on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, meaning delays are expected for the next few months.

Starting Tuesday, Coco Paving is completing the work along with rock scaling between a section of the highway just west of the Mallorytown Road exit and just east of the County Road 2 exit near Brockville.

The work is expected to require short-term and long-term lane closures in both directions on the Highway until the scheduled completion date of Nov. 27. The second part of the project is planned on the same stretch from May 17, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Advance warning of lane closures are expected to be posted.