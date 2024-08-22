Consignment stores offer back-to-school savings on trendy togs

For many kids, the first day of school can be a bit of a fashion show as they head into class ready to wow their friends with a new outfit.

But for many parents, it can be an expensive endeavour, hunting down desirable brand name items.

Many consignment shops carry trendy clothes and offer them for far less than you might expect.

Henry Galizia is getting ready to open the book on a new school year while his mom, Jocelyne, gets ready to open her wallet for a new outfit.

"They want all the Pokémon and Lego and Star Wars and everything," she said.

It's not cheap, but Galizia knows that trendy clothing can come second-hand.

"I have three boys and we're saving so much money shopping second-hand and getting really good quality stuff that I probably couldn't afford to pay full price for. Now that I've discovered it, I'm obsessed. I get such a high off saving money for stuff that is such great quality. It's very exciting."

The Thrifted Mini on Merivale Road offers sought-after fashions at a fraction of the price.

"We run a curated consignment store for kids ages zero to about size 13 years old," explains Ally Marcotte.

"A lot of our items are sold at 50, 60, 70 per cent of the retail price," adds Amy Dijkema.

Take a back-to-school ensemble of a Roots hoodie and pants, some New Balance shoes and a new backpack. All in, $58. Elsewhere, it could cost three times that much.

Consignment doesn't always mean second-hand. Some brand name items at the store are new with tags and go for much cheaper prices. While the Thrifted Mini sells kids' clothes, just next door at Plato's Closet, shoppers in high school and beyond can find savings, too.

"It's all the trends that everybody's looking for just that way better prices," says district manager Chelsea Cochrane.

That's what draws in friends Molly Corke and Sophie Sheridan.

"Thrifting for fun, for back to school," says Sheridan.

"Even though it's second-hand, it doesn't really appear to be, you know?" Corke adds.