OTTAWA --

Fair weather is expected to continue today and tomorrow before what is looking like a fierce winter storm hits Sunday night.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with a 30% chance of drizzle this morning. That should open up to sun and cloud with a high of 2C later on today.

A few clouds tonight as we drop to a low of -7C, with a wind chill of -10C.

We'll see a mix of sun and cloud during the day tomorrow, with a high of -1C, but a wind chill of -10C.

Then it's tomorrow evening when our first storm of the season will move in. Light snow or ice pellets are expected to start tomorrow night. Heavier precipitation is then expected to begin after midnight and continue into Monday evening.

Environment Canada says there is "considerable uncertainty" as to what type of heavy precipitation the Ottawa region will see. The weather agency says freezing rain seems likely at this time, but ice pellets could be in the mix as well. That precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night.

Significant ice accumulation is expected, which could cause poor travel conditions and power outages.