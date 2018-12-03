

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Conservatives have held on to the seat in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Conservative Michael Barrett won the Federal byelection, receiving 57.8% of the vote. Liberal candidate Mary Jean McFall finished in second place, with 35.8% of the vote.

The by-election was called to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. He passed away in May after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office.

Elections Canada says voter turnout for the byelection was 35.9%.