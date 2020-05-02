OTTAWA -- For the second straight weekend in Ottawa, a grassroots organization is collecting personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers.

Conquer COVID-19 is hosting another PPE drive at St. John Ambulance on Saturday, collecting masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other supplies.

St. John Ambulance is at 1050 Morrison Dr. in the west end. The group hosted its first Ottawa drive last weekend.

Along with medical equipment, volunteers are collecting other supplies such as diapers, wipes, baby formula, toiletries and feminine hygiene products for women’s shelters.

Volunteers are collecting equipment until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Thank you so much to the Buddha's Light International Association for donating procedural masks to our PPE Drive in Ottawa! #ConquerCOVID19 ����♥️ pic.twitter.com/e7MuUewv8U — ���� Conquer COVID-19 ���� (@conquercovid19) May 2, 2020