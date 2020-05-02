Conquer COVID-19 hosting second PPE drive in Ottawa
Residents donate much-needed personal protective equipment at the Conquer COVID-19 PPE drive on Morrison Drive in Ottawa, April 25, 2020. The group is hosting another drive on Saturday, May 2. (Leah Larocque / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- For the second straight weekend in Ottawa, a grassroots organization is collecting personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers.
Conquer COVID-19 is hosting another PPE drive at St. John Ambulance on Saturday, collecting masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other supplies.
St. John Ambulance is at 1050 Morrison Dr. in the west end. The group hosted its first Ottawa drive last weekend.
Along with medical equipment, volunteers are collecting other supplies such as diapers, wipes, baby formula, toiletries and feminine hygiene products for women’s shelters.
Volunteers are collecting equipment until 5 p.m. on Saturday.