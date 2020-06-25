OTTAWA -- Ottawa's nine-month-old Confederation Line will return to service on Monday after one-week shutdown for maintenance.

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley tweeted that planned maintenance by Rideau Transit Group will finish on Sunday, and service will resume on Monday morning.

Planned maintenance by the RTG, to help improve the Confederation Line, will be completed on Sunday, June 28. As a result, R1 bus service will end and trains will resume service at 5am on Monday, June 29. @OC_Transpo — Allan Hubley (@AllanHubley_23) June 25, 2020

The light rail transit system was originally scheduled to be out of service on Sunday for maintenance, with partial service running Monday to Wednesday between Blair and uOttawa stations.

But on Sunday evening, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said RTG had requested to extend the current full temporary closure until the end of the week, and the request was approved.

Rideau Transit Group was planning to use the closure to implement update train control software and continue infrastructure work on the track and the overhead catenary power supply system.

Manconi said on Sunday that OC Transpo continues to work "closely" with RTG as additional closures may be required over the summer.

"The focus remains on improving service reliability for our customers."